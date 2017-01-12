Kunqu Opera Romeo and Juliet

An amorous celebration for the upcoming Valentines' Day, Shanghai Grand Theatre will stage a Kunqu Opera version of Shakespeare's classic romance Romeo and Juliet This work follows the traditional rhythms of Kunqu Opera, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of more than 600 years' history, in composition and lyrics. Romeo and Juliet was created last year by the Kunqu Opera Theatre of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group to celebrate the 400th death anniversaries of Shakespeare and Chinese opera writer Tang Xianzu. Luo Zhou the playwright said that the value of cultural exchange lies not in finding a commonplace between two cultures but in shedding light upon the uniqueness of each during communication. She believes that Kunqu Opera's superiority to put under microscope the subtle feelings of characters will give the audience a fresh perspective to appreciate this classic love story. It's the latest work by this famed traditional Chinese opera playwright, who over the past few years has impressed Chinese theater critics and audiences with captivating works including Blossoms on a Spring Moonlit Night inspired by a Tang Dynasty (618-907) poem and Confucius about the great namesake Chinese thinker. Lee Hsiao-ping from Taiwan serves as the show's director, and Shan Wen and Shi Xiaming from the Kunqu Opera Theatre of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group will play the leading couple. The show is delivered in Chinese with English subtitles.Date: February 11 and 12, 7:15 pmVenue: Lyric Theatre, Shanghai Grand Theatre上海大剧院 大剧场Address: 300 People's Avenue人民大道300号Tickets: 80 yuan to 580 yuanCall 400-106-8686 for details