Trump rooster tat hits shelves for Year of the Cock

Donald Trump got the bird in China thanks to a Shanxi Province mall that erected a rooster statue, complete with the US president-elect's signature quiff and cocky hand gestures.



Now knockoff toys and inflatable replicas of the statue - some measuring up to 20 meters tall - are for sale on e-commerce giant Taobao, just in time for China's Year of the Rooster.



Social media crowed with joy late in December when the original 7-meter statue appeared outside the N1 ArtWalk Mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province.



In the wake of its popularity, both licensed and knockoff replicas were almost immediately available for sale on e-commerce giant Taobao.



A factory in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province is cranking out a slew of Trump rooster merchandise.



While rubber rooster toys are available for 88 yuan ($13), inflatable replicas ranging in height from 2 to 20 meters go for as much as 54,900 yuan.



The toys are expected to be big sellers this Spring Festival, as Chinese across the world celebrate the Year of the Cock.



"It's getting funny. Businessmen well know how to keep up with the latest political news," wrote one Weibo user.



"Perhaps adding the quote, 'I am rich!' to the toy somewhere would be better," commented another.



