Q&A with Shanghai-based sustainable solutions enthusiast Alizée Buysschaert

Originally from Belgium, Alizée Buysschaert has been living and working in Shanghai for over two years. In that brief time she has become the founder of Zero Waste Shanghai, now one year into her zero-waste challenge, which diverts landfill waste by alternating daily lifestyle habits, a process simplified by using the rule of the 5Rs: Refuse, Reduce, Recycle, Reuse and Rot.



Buysschaert launched Zero Waste in January 2016, which personally helped her reduce nearly 95 percent of her waste. She only buys items without packaging, purchases fish at wet markets in a jar and even makes her own toothpaste. Holding a Master's in Fashion Design and Luxury Management, she ceased buying fast fashion brands and often shopped at secondhand stores.



The Global Times recently sat down with Buysschaert (AB) to chat about her Zero Waste campaign and her outlook for this lifestyle succeeding in China.



GT: Growing up in Belgium, where it's mandatory to recycle, did you experience any culture shock when you first came to China?



AB: Back in Belgium, I remember being taught at school that every piece of trash belongs to a certain colored bin: organic things (food, flowers, leaves) in green; paper and cardboard in yellow; plastic and cans in blue; dangerous materials (light bulb, batteries, electronic waste) into a small black one; and everything else in a big gray one. These colors are the same throughout our country and trash bags even have that same color. From a very young age, you are taught to sort trash. If trash collectors see that you didn't sort your trash you will get a big fine. China is definitely different and I did have to adjust to the way things function here. But at the same time, there's so much opportunity for Zero Waste and sustainable solutions that it makes it very exciting to be part of this fast-moving environment.



GT: You got rid of many things, such as plastic bags and other things we take for granted. What do you find most difficult to live without?



AB: The biggest challenge for me was to find good food in bulk. There are shops where I can buy oatmeal, rice and other things without packaging, but they are not centralized. So I have to go to many different shops to get all my stuff. I do this once a month and I store everything in glass jars in my kitchen. My kitchen was definitely the biggest challenge. Plastic bottles are not difficult to live without. One of the first things that I changed when adapting to this lifestyle is refusing plastic bags or water bottles. I bought a nice reusable bottle that I refill and it works perfectly, and I have an awesome large cotton tote bag that I use to buy veggies and fruits.



GT: What is the biggest challenge for Chinese to adapt this lifestyle?



AB: I think first of all it's the mentality and the lack of information. Even for Europeans and other Westerners, we know that we have to be more conscious with the environment, yet we don't know how much more effort we should be doing. I think the biggest challenge is to make sure this lifestyle does not bring any inconvenience to those who try to pursue it. At some stages, I needed to lose some comfort in order to achieve zero waste, and then get back into my comfort zone once I found a way for it to be convenient. Eight now, that's what I try to do through my workshops and blog; I want to make this lifestyle shift as easy and smoothly as possible for people who feel inspired by this idea and who want to make a change.



GT: In what ways has it changed you personally?



AB: This lifestyle gives me a lot of happiness and satisfaction, because I am able to align my actions with my values. Whatever I believe in or the things I find important really coincide with my lifestyle. So there's no inner conflict about the things I say and the way I act. I save a lot of money, because I need less stuff and the things I do buy might be more expensive, but they last much longer and the quality is way better. My life became very minimalistic but also very high-quality. For example, I am growing herbs myself, so I am able to make fresh pesto at home. I buy less, so I have more money to spend on experiences and travel. I own less, so I have less to worry about. And now I am in touch with so many other people who share the same passion and ideas!



GT: You are sharing your successful experience with others by giving workshops. What has been the greatest challenge to promote Zero Waste in China?



AB: To be honest, I thought it would be very difficult at first. I didn't think that China was ready to hear about the sustainable solutions movement, but turns out I was wrong. Every time I run a workshop, the feedback from Chinese people is absolutely amazing. They like the idea and they are excited to learn more. The biggest challenge for me as a foreigner, however, is to reach as many Chinese as I can. I have great partners and friends who are very helpful and spread the message to their social circles and communities. People often ask me why I am doing this in China, and my answer is that this is the country I want to learn more from, because it is so different from what I know back home. I believe in China's potential in what it can achieve in terms of sustainability.

Learn more about the Zero Waste movement on Buysschaert's website, http://www.zerowasteshanghai.com.





The simple yet sustainable lifestyle of Buysschaert.







Buysschaert is making a compost bin.

A Zero Waste workshop



Photos: Courtesy of Alizée Buysschaert