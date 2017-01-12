Mainland stocks fall as investors turn cautious

China's main indexes slid for the third session as investors remained cautious ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and as small-cap companies settled at a fresh 10-month low.



The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.51 percent to 3,317.62 points.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.56 percent to 3,119.29 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index finished 0.82 percent lower at 10,131.23 points on Thursday.



A total of 363.72 billion yuan ($52.44 billion) in shares changed hands on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Thursday.



If past experience is anything to go by, Chinese investors will take a cautious approach as Lunar New Year nears, given the risk of liquidity stresses in the financial system.



Government officials said China's economy has been generally stable since the start of the year, maintaining the momentum from the second half of 2016. However, they also noted a challenging and complicated trade outlook for 2017.



Shares of Metallurgical Corp of China jumped as much as 6.7 percent on news that it will become the first firm to benefit from State-owned enterprises' reform fund.



However, more State-owned stocks tied to reform hopes fell, with bellwether China United Network Communications closing 3.2 percent lower, dampening already weak sentiment.



Another concern for investors has been the valuations of growth stocks, in particular as the securities regulator seemed to accelerate the approvals of new IPOs.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's start-up companies, fell 0.38 percent in its sixth straight session of losses.

