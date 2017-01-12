Chinese factory cashes in on Trump with look-alike rooster balloons

Two workers erect a Trump rooster.Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A designer looks at a 3D model of the rooster on a computer. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker sews pieces of the rooster together. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Workers cut out large pieces of the rooster's hairdo and lay them on the floor.Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker folds up a balloon so it can be put in a box and shipped to a customer. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A woman holding her child watches as workers scramble to meet their production deadline. Photo: Yang Hui/GT