A factory in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province has started making rooster balloons with Trump's hairdo to mark the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. The roosters range from 5 to 20 meters tall and vary in price, starting from 2,600 yuan ($377). The factory claims most of its orders are coming from overseas and that it has already sold 30 samples. Photo:Yang Hui/GT