3 bln trips expected during China's holiday travel rush

About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during China's 2017 Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21, China's top economic planner said Thursday.
The figure represents an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period in 2016, with air travel to see the fastest growth among all transportation modes, Zhao Chenxin, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission
, said at a press conference.
The number of road trips is projected to reach 2.52 billion, a 1-percent increase from last year, while train trips are likely to top 356 million during the period, up 9.7 percent year on year, Zhao said.
More breakdown figures showed that air travel will likely top 58.3 million trips, surging 10 percent from last year, while boat trips are predicted to reach 43.5 million during the period, up 2 percent year on year, said Zhao.
Transportation authorities have been prepared for the travel peak, but snow, fog and other abnormal weather conditions in some regions will add pressure to this year's holiday travel rush, Zhao added.
The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. The festival is the most important occasion for family reunions.