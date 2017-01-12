White Paper highlights China’s more constructive role in Asia Pacific

On Wednesday, China's State Council Information Office issued a white paper called "China's Policies on Asia-Pacific Security Cooperation." This is the first time for the Chinese government to release a white paper on this topic.



The document is of great significance at this critical moment. For starters, the world has seen the tide of reverse globalization. By showing its stance on cooperation, China calls for more countries to support the globalization trend. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region now urgently needs China's voice and input. Some established frameworks in the region are not perfect and cannot reflect the new changes in the area. The Asia-Pacific region has risen as an emerging economy, and has been building its strength. By publishing this white paper, China assumes a more constructive role in improving the existing framework in the region.



In addition, the Asia-Pacific is the most economically dynamic region in the world. Maintaining peace and stability is becoming a pressing issue for countries here. However, this region is in a complex and volatile state. Some uncertain factors such as non-traditional security threats are on the rise. Under these circumstances, nations in the region have the obligation and the responsibilities to improve their environment and protect this area as an engine of global economic growth. It is very timely for China to publish this white paper, which reflects its efforts to promote security in this area.



In the past several years, China and the US have had more frictions in this region with the Obama administration's rebalance to the Asia-Pacific. There is no denying that the US has its own security interests and an alliance system in this region. Nevertheless, when the US and its allies consolidate their interests, they should not view China as their potential enemy, and thus, containing China.



In fact, China and the US can cooperate in many areas in the Asia-Pacific region, such as the fight against terrorism and transnational crimes. In recent years, new security challenges have become increasingly frequent in this region, which China and the US should make joint efforts to deal with.



China will play an important and irreplaceable role in future security cooperation. Its proposals, such as the One Belt and One Road initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, have received active response from Asia Pacific countries. Beijing is of vital importance in the construction of the new security framework in the Asia Pacific region, and is advised to put more efforts in building new bilateral and multilateral security mechanism that conforms to the regional situation. For instance, the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea has been under works to put security risks under control. However, it should be noted that countries within, rather than outside, the region should play a part in these cooperative mechanisms.



Security cooperation, which is highlighted in the white paper, will help address problems that the Asia Pacific region is now facing. While many security proposals put forward in the past bring few concrete benefits to regional countries, China has initiated a number of pragmatic solutions especially in non-traditional areas that can cater to the real needs of regional countries. Above all, the white paper is timely released to improve security cooperation in the Asia Pacific region, and China is expected to bear more security responsibilities as a major power in the region.

The author is a senior fellow of the National Institute of International Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn