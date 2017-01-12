Figuratively Speaking

11.59 trillion yuan
Tax revenues in China during 2016, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, according to the State Administration of Taxation on Thursday. The growth slowed compared with the 6.6 percent increase in 2015, partly due to tax cuts. 100 billion yuan
Revenue target of domestic mobile phone giant Xiaomi Inc in 2017, according to a report by it.sohu.com on Thursday. Xiaomi also plans to open 200 new physical shops in 2017, in addition to the 54 it already has.1.2 trillion yuan
Planned investment in information infrastructure construction from 2016-18, according to a document released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
and the National Development and Reform Commission
on Thursday. China will build 2 million new fourth-generation telecommunications stations by the end of 2018.