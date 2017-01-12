Amazon to settle Canada pricing case

The Canadian unit of Amazon.com will pay a C$1 million ($766,000) fine to settle an investigation into pricing activities on its website that gave an inaccurate view of how much consumers could save, Canada's competition regulator said on Wednesday.



After a two-year investigation, the Competition Bureau found that Amazon's practice of comparing its prices to regular prices on its Canadian site gave consumers the impression that the website was selling items at prices lower than the general market.

