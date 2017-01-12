IPR rights will improve as China pursues global strategy: UK media executive

Tinopolis Group, a UK-based international media producer and distributor, is eyeing cooperation opportunities in China even though the economy is facing a downturn and political uncertainties.
The UK company has gained a foothold in the UK and US TV program production industries, and it now intends to expand further into China, despite slowing growth in the country
"The shape of China's economy is quite attractive. Young people here are highly educated and the majority of them are in good and well-paid jobs," which happens when a strong economy is built, Executive Chairman Ron Jones told the Global Times on Wednesday.
The company has made a broadcasting deal with domestic online video site iQiyi. Tinopolis will seek more partners to explore opportunities in China and abroad.
Insufficient intellectual property rights (IPR) protection in China may be a concern. Arwel Rees, Tinopolis' Chief Executive, said the Chinese government is improving IPR protection, but the efforts "may not be quite enough."
But the executives said things will change as Chinese companies fast-track their global expansion.
"As they [Chinese governments] begin to sell around the world, they will find that local Chinese companies need to have their IPR protected as well … Content is valuable. Once you are producing it and exporting it you will want to protect it," said Jones.
Last year China's presence on the world cultural and entertainment stage expanded.
Last July, Europe's largest cinema chain, Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group was bought by AMC Entertainment from the US owned by Dalian Wanda for 921 million pounds ($1.1 billion).
The Chinese real estate tycoon acquired Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment for $3.5 billion in January 2016.
China's central government has given much attention to IPR, especially after the State Council called for efforts to build a strong country via better IPR protection early in 2015.
In late November 2016, China released a guideline on improved IPR protection.
Relations between China and the US are under stress at present.
When asked whether the US President-elect Donald Trump
's comments will influence his investment decisions, Jones said "No."
"The US, China and other developed economies need one another," said Jones, noting that businesses will require governments to find common ground.