Tillerson remarks on China ‘amateurish’: analysts

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/12 21:33:39

The remarks of US secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson on China are "amateurish" and China will take a tougher stance if the US escalates tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese experts said Thursday after the nominee said China should be barred from the region.Tillerson, 64, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, signaled an aggressive posture toward China, saying that China should stop building the islands and be barred from entry into the artificial islands in the South China Sea, Reuters reported.He also accused China's action as "akin to Russia's taking Crimea" from Ukraine, said the report."The US position is very clear, and the posture is the same as one adopted by the Barack Obama administration. But Tillerson said what China is doing there is illegal and even equated it with Ukraine, which shows he is amateur," said Liu Feng, an expert on South China Sea studies.Liu said it is too early to draw a conclusion on the new administration's foreign policy, as many comments from the nominees, most of whom are from the business sector, are mainly aimed at winning public attention and media coverage.Meanwhile, the US military will not stop its activities in the region, in particular the navy, given that Trump has promised a massive investment in shipbuilding, said Liu.The tough tone of Tillerson is not a good sign, Zhao Xiaozhuo, a research fellow from the Center on China-US Defense Relations of the PLA Academy of Military Science, told the Global Times.Zhao said the oncoming Trump administration will be tougher on China than Obama on many issues such as trade, North Korea and also the South China Sea, which will pose a challenge for the Sino-US ties.If a US aircraft carrier enters the South China Sea on the pretext of conducting drills and declares a prohibited area or bans China from certain islands, it will worsen the situation and China will act accordingly to safeguard its rights in the waters, Zhao said.China has been negotiating with ASEAN countries to finalize the framework of a code of conduct in the South China Sea in the first half of 2017, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said at a press conference on Wednesday, the China News Service reported.Once the framework is finalized, there will be no space for outside parties to get involved, said Liu.Lu Kang, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said on Thursday that disputes [in the South China Sea] should be peacefully resolved through consultation with parties directly concerned … We hope that parties outside the region will respect the aspiration and interests shared by countries in the region."Global Times