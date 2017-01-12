College bans criticism of China’s charter, Party leaders

A university in South China's Guangdong Province has released a code of conduct banning the criticism of China's Constitution and leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



An official at Sun Yat-Sen University's publicity department confirmed to the Global Times on Thursday that the code of conduct, named "10 behaviors not allowed in class," was released on Wednesday.



The first and second articles said criticizing China's Constitution and CPC leaders are not allowed in class.



The document also bans spreading religion and superstitions, discriminating and physically abusing students, using phones in class and entering classrooms after drinking alcoholic beverage.



However, a Sun Yat-Sen University professor told the Global Times that he did not receive such a document.



China's top education official has pledged to strengthen the leadership of the Party in schools and enhance ideological education among Chinese students in December 2016.



Schools are the prime targets of hostile forces with their infiltration activities, and ideological education is the core task to strengthen CPC leadership in schools, Education Minister Chen Baosheng said in an article published in December 2016 on the Sina Weibo account of Ziguangge Magazine under the CPC's Central State Organs Work Committee.



Some so-called online celebrities and public intellectuals are attacking the country's education system, and some non-mainstream media are criticizing the Party's theories and smearing the Party's history with historical nihilism, Chen said.



He also stressed that the education system is the frontline of ideological work, as more than 80 percent of graduates in philosophy and social sciences are working in the system. And if hostile forces attempt to undermine the future of China, they would start with undermining the education system.



Chinese President Xi Jinping said ideological work in colleges should be integrated into the entire education process, underlining the need for firm Party leadership in higher education sector at a two-day meeting on ideological and political work in China's universities and colleges in December.



Xi called on Party authorities to prioritize ideological and political work in colleges and strengthen their leadership in the sector.