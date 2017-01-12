US envoy lauds China for efforts on advancing ties

Although China and the US have had leadership transitions and witnessed ups and downs, they have never given up their shared goal of creating a better future, said the US ambassador to China in an article published in People's Daily on Thursday.



Ambassador Max Baucus said his family is about to depart Beijing as the US will transition to a new administration, but it has been his greatest pleasure to work with Chinese and Americans to advance the world's most important bilateral relationship.



The ambassador said that he hoped both countries would agree on the importance of making this relationship work, regardless of which individual or party is in office on either side of the Pacific.



Max Baucus was nominated as US ambassador to China on January 7, 2014.



While serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance from January 4, 2007 to February 6, 2014, Baucus led the passage and enactment of Free Trade Agreements with 11 countries including Australia, Bahrain, Singapore, and South Korea. Baucus was deeply involved in orchestrating congressional approval of the permanent normal trade relations with China in 2000 and facilitating China's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.



The ambassador also attended a ceremony held in Beijing in February 2016 to launch the "US-China Tourism Year" campaign, under which the duration of short-term tourist and business visas issued to each other's citizens were extended from one year to 10 years and student visas from one year to five years.





