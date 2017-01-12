SIPC sees wealth of new opportunities in Switzerland

By Huang Ge Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/12 22:28:39

Feng Zhiqiang Photo: Courtesy of SIPC



President



China and Switzerland established an innovative strategic partnership during then-Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann's visit to China in April 2016, the first such one China has developed with a foreign country. The two countries are beefing up efforts to advance economic and trade ties with an increasing number of investments in recent years.



Feng Zhiqiang, president of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC) (Feng), told the Global Times reporter Huang Ge (GT) on Wednesday via e-mail about the company's growth and the challenges it faces in the Swiss market. He said that the recipe to develop there is to meet companies' business needs.



SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's oil giant Sinopec Group, acquired Geneva-based Addax Petroleum in August 2009. Founded in 1994, Addax Petroleum is a global oil and gas, exploration and production company with a strategic focus on Africa, the Middle East and Europe.



GT: What opportunities does your company have in Switzerland?



Feng: In Switzerland we employ 177 people who work at our main service office in Geneva, handling work involving subsurfaces, facilities, engineering and drilling, along with support functions. The city is a major global financial hub and a worldwide center for diplomacy, with most locations in Europe only an hour or two away.



Continually ranked among the top 10 cities for its standard of living, Geneva is a rare breed of city offering a stable political environment, a pleasant social and cultural life, and access to good education and talent profiles.



Thanks to its international exposure and mix of cultures and nationalities, newcomers quickly feel at ease and are able to find a community they can relate to.



GT: What difficulties and challenges does your company have in seeking growth in Switzerland?



Feng: Oil prices have been bumping along sustained lows for almost three years, causing global economic turmoil.



Addax Petroleum has always operated despite hardships, handling challenging situations, but the company is determined to turn challenges into opportunities.



To tackle these challenges in sectors where we operate, we create shared value by developing the capabilities of local employees, long-term partners and host communities.



The acquisition led to a cultural change. As much as this can be challenging, it is also an opportunity. We made sure to prepare for it via a post-acquisition multi-cultural management program.Through increased dialogue, cultural diversity awareness and teamwork we manage this diversity and leverage it to gain competitive advantage.



GT: What do you think of the business environment of Switzerland? What are the prospects there?



Feng: We believe that there are three topical events that will shape the Swiss labor and economic market in the near future.



One is a package of measures included in the Swiss corporate tax reform, which is the result of a close collaboration between the Canton of Geneva and local businesses, big, medium-sized and small. This reform is pivotal for Switzerland to maintain its attractiveness on the international level. The people will vote on this matter in February.



Second, our core activity requires talent attraction and retention, including the best international profiles. Switzerland has a tricky balance to implement with regard to the future immigration laws, but it is certainly a common interest for the EU and Switzerland to evolve in a collaborative environment.



Third, the appreciation of the Swiss franc is another example of the country's capability to navigate in a turbulent environment, maintaining competitiveness while ensuring long-term stability and growth.



GT: What do Chinese enterprises need to pay attention to when doing business in Switzerland? What are the advantages and disadvantages of Chinese companies in developing the Swiss market?



Feng: We believe that there is no "good way" but the recipe must fit companies' business needs and allow leaders and collaborators to work in the best possible conditions. Although key strategic and financial decisions are taken at the shareholder level, Addax Petroleum enjoys a high level of autonomy.



SIPC recognizes that decisions often require detailed knowledge of - and experience with - the local environment to ensure smooth, effective and efficient actions.



At Addax Petroleum, we rely on a diverse and skilled group of people with a unique set of capabilities and expertise. Over time, we have been able to bridge Western and Eastern work models, mentalities and philosophies, harnessing the best of both and acting as a role model for other partnerships and new ventures.



