CPC issues regulation on democratic life meetings

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a regulation concerning the meetings on democratic life for members in Party and state organs at or above the county level.



Meetings on democratic life are an important part of Party life as well as an important way to carry forward the Party's regulatory democracy, strengthen Party supervision and solve conflicts and problems, according to a notice issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.



Upholding and improving meetings on democratic life are key to ensuring Party unity, advancement and purity, it added.



The regulation aims to improve regulation of the Party's political life, as well as guide Party officials to establish correct political consciousness, carry out criticism, maintain loyalty and responsibility.



The regulation stipulates that Party cadres attending the meetings shall make criticism and self-criticism seriously, adhering to the principle of seeking truth through facts, focusing on the Party's spirit and truth, rather than personal connections or keeping face.



Criticism and self-criticism should focus on the implementation of the Party's political rules and discipline, the exertion of political power in the correct way, fulfillment of socialist core values, and others.



Dedicated meetings on democratic life shall be convened in case of major problems or decision-making mistakes to analyze the problems and make plans to rectify them.



Cadres' speeches should be written by themselves, and their personal matters shall be reported to the Party organization in accordance with relevant rules.



On criticism, one should correct mistakes if you have made any and guard against them if you have not, the regulation says.



The regulation took effect on Dec. 23, 2016, replacing the earlier version of the regulation issued in 1990.

