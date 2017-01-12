US military convoy arrives in Poland

A convoy of US troops on its way to Zagan, western Poland, arrived in Poland from Germany on Thursday, according to Polish Press Agency.



The 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team convoy, travelling from the German port of Bremerhaven, arrived at the border crossing in Olszyna, western Poland, on Thursday morning.



The commander of the 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team Col. Christopher R. Norrie was welcomed by General Jaroslaw Mika, commander of the 11th Lubuska Armoured Cavalry Division from Zagan.



"We are welcoming American soldiers who will station in Poland and from whose experience we will benefit," Mika said.



All the infrastructure in Poland has been very well prepared, according to Major Joshua Camara from the US brigade's press section.



At present there are a few hundred US soldiers in Zagan, and their number will change over the coming months depending on where successive exercises will be held, he added.



The Armoured Brigade Combat Team comprises 3,500 soldiers, 400 tracked vehicles and over 900 wheeled vehicles.



The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

