Beijing hotel market to be driven by transportation and tourism development

The Beijing hotel market will benefit from enhanced intercity transportation and tourism facility development in the coming years, said a property review by consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) on Thursday.



Ahead of the opening of US theme park Universal Studios in 2020 in Beijing and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, several infrastructure upgrades in and around the capital city will support growth in the hotel sector, including a special railway connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou and two new highways linking Beijing to nearby tourism destinations, JLL said.



"Overall, we can expect these projects to enhance accessibility in the Jing-Jin-Ji region as a whole, and this will help to promote tourism and generate further hotel demand," Mandy Li, head of Hotels for JLL, told a briefing in Beijing.



The Jing-Jin-Ji region refers to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province.



Compared with Shanghai, where about 26 new hotels are expected to enter the market in 2017, just nine hotels (2,204 rooms) are planned for Beijing, the property consultancy noted.



Hotel transactions in China reached 4.1 billion yuan ($539 million) in the first 10 months of 2016, JLL said, noting that improvements in lodging fundamentals, a steady flow of visitors and corporate expansion in first-tier markets increased investors' interest.