Gasoline and diesel retail prices will rise by 70 yuan ($10.09) per ton from Friday, according to an announcement by the National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday.



The national average price will go up by 0.05 yuan (for 90-octane gasoline) and 0.06 yuan (for diesel) per liter. For a car with a 50-liter fuel tank, it will cost another 2.5 yuan to get a full tank.



The hike was driven by output cuts by OPEC and other producers.