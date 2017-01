Premium income for China's insurers reached 3.1 trillion yuan ($449.4 billion) in 2016, a gain of 29.2 percent year-on-year, the country's top insurance regulator said on Thursday.



The figures were announced by Xiang Junbo, chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).



In December, the CIRC announced measures to intensify a crackdown on investors who "have impure motives and purposes."