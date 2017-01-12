China leads by striving to advance globalization

On Wednesday, Kenya received six China-made locomotives, which will run on the China-funded Mombasa-Nairobi railway for trial operations in June. Also this month, media reports revealed that China is planning to launch 200 factories in Tanzania before 2020, which may generate 200,000 jobs there. Just as China spares no effort in enlarging collaboration with others under a sluggish global economy, US President-elect Donald Trump suggested once again in his just-concluded press conference that developing countries have taken total advantage of the US economically and he would stick to "America first" while bringing back jobs to the nation.



Globalization seems to be stumbling for the moment, while trade protectionism and populism are gradually developing into the new trend. Apart from Brexit, perhaps nothing can better illustrate this tendency than Trump's remarks. However, his anti-globalization comments are mostly not supported by data.



Quite a few developing countries have made major advances in different fields in globalization. They are provided with more opportunities, and in turn become drivers of international growth. Nevertheless, after developed nations made huge profits from globalization and find that they can no longer take huge advantage of it, they started to defame it while turning a blind eye to their real challenge - overcoming their own problems. All they did is deprive developing economies of their development opportunities.



Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. According to China's foreign ministry, one of Xi's goals is "to push forward economic globalization in a more inclusive and equitable way."



Years ago, China realized its enormous challenges in achieving sustainable development. Yet it is striving toward a resource-conserving, environment-friendly economic growth through a series of reforms. While solving its own puzzles, the country is also promoting regional trade integration and the One Belt and One Road initiative, delivering more chances for global development.



Given tricky international conundrums, simple resolutions such as trade protectionism will never work out. This year's WEF will lower its curtain the same day Trump assumes office. Under the theme "Responsive and responsible leadership," Beijing and Washington might hand over different answers. But will the world be better off on a path where everyone intrigues against each other, or on a track toward cooperation and exploration? Maybe China can offer some tips and hints to the US.