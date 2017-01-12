This undated photo released on Thursday shows a black rhino airlifted from the SoutArt dealer heir cleared of massive tax fraud by Paris court

The Franco-American patriarch of the Wildenstein art-dealing dynasty was on Thursday cleared by a Paris court of massive tax fraud.



The court said there was a "clear attempt" by Guy Wildenstein and seven co-defendants to conceal art treasures and properties worth hundreds of millions of euros from tax authorities.



But shortcomings in the investigation and in French legislation on tax fraud made it impossible to return a guilty verdict, presiding judge Olivier Geron said.



The "powerful and the poor" had equal right to justice, he said.



Wildenstein, 71, and other members of one of the biggest art-dealing families of the 20th century were accused of using a web of opaque trusts and tax havens to avoid paying tax on the bulk of a multi-billion-euro estate.



The allegations first surfaced over a decade ago when various Wildenstein widows and ex-wives, feeling shortchanged by the clan, began lifting the lid on their business dealings.



French tax authorities believe the Wildensteins owe them some 550 million euros.



After a month-long trial last year, prosecutors called for a two-year prison term for Guy Wildenstein and a fine of 250 million euros ($264 million) for what they called "the longest and most sophisticated" tax fraud scheme in modern-day France.



Wildenstein's nephew Alec Junior, his estranged Russian sister-in-law, Liouba Stoupakova, a notary, two lawyers and two offshore trusts were also tried over the alleged fraud.



The authorities alleged that on the death of their father Daniel in France in 2001, Guy and his brother Alec began hastily transferring assets abroad.



The brothers' stepmother Sylvia Roth later claimed she had been duped into relinquishing her share of the inheritance and successfully sued.



Guy and Alec Wildenstein together declared just 40.9 million euros for inheritance tax purposes in 2002. To pay the bill, they handed over bas-reliefs sculpted for Marie-Antoinette, the wife of Louis XVI.





