China-India ties can jumpstart an Asian revolution

Economically, it's been a banner year for India. In February, it surpassed China as the world's fastest-growing economy. In October, the IMF predicted India would retain that title for the foreseeable future; its GDP is projected to increase by 7.6 percent through 2017. On Wednesday, the World Bank ratcheted down India's growth for the 2016-17 fiscal year to 7 percent, but still estimated that India would gain momentum again in the following years, growing by 7.6 percent and 7.8 percent. Further, India's economy has reportedly overtaken the UK's for the first time in over 100 years, now standing as the world's sixth-largest economy by GDP. According to the OECD, the Indian economy, over the next 12 months, will grow faster than any other G20 economy. So, in all probability, India will overtake France in a year and Germany by 2020. This would mean that by the end of this decade, three of the top four economies in the world will be in Asia.



A recent Asian Development Bank study suggests that Asia will produce over half of global GDP by mid-century, and that 3 billion Asians will be considered rich, with capita income levels equal to that of people in Europe today. Clearly, there is lot of opportunity for China and India to cooperate and collaborate. The countries' leaderships recognize this, as demonstrated by support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), BRICS and the One Belt, One Road initiative.



Economic ties between China and India will also play a large role. China-India trade is currently one-eighth of current US-China trade, but is growing at nearly three times the pace of US-China trade. Even conservative estimates suggest that, by 2020, China-India trade could surpass more than half of total projected US-China trade. Though foreign direct investment (FDI) between China and India trails trade growth, it too will likely surge in the years to come.



As neighbors and two of the world's oldest civilizations, China and India share a long cultural, scientific and economic history. Since the 1990s, both countries have become increasingly outward-looking in their economic policies and have embraced deeper economic integration with the rest of the world. Bilateral ties between the countries have increased as their respective governments have pursued economic growth. As a result, China is now India's largest trading partner and India ranks within China's top 10 trading partners.



Over the next decade, China will be home to the world's largest elderly population, while India will require jobs for the world's largest workforce. This offers both nations opportunities to work together.



There is a plethora of business opportunities, in sectors such as agriculture and food processing, and transport and logistics. The pharmaceutical sector also offers potential for both countries.



China also has a vast manufacturing capacity, plus capital surpluses in need of new markets. India - with its 1.25 billion people and bubbling entrepreneurial energy - offers Chinese investors enormous scope for growth.



China is also seeking greater economic cooperation with India on the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar corridor and the New Silk Route. Beijing could help India's economic take-off by focusing on manufacturing, roads, railways and industrial parks, which can form the bedrock for bilateral ties.



The AIIB, of which both countries are involved, will offer the region a counterpoint to Western-dominated financial institutions like the World Bank. China and India's combined resources and talents can power regional and global economic growth. India and China are also forging Sino-Indian cooperation at multilateral forums like the G20, the East Asia Summit and BRICS.



The two sides have strengthened strategic dialogue on major international issues, and have safeguarded the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.



Given that India and China have many shared goals and areas of convergences, a bilateral relationship premised on a balanced economic engagement, along with some inventive and bold thinking on the political front, can benefit both nations while jumpstarting an Asian revolution.



Chinese and Indian companies are still learning how to operate and succeed in each other's economies. FDI requires greater knowledge of and commitment to the host economy than trade and often follows trade linkages. Recent developments suggest that bilateral FDI will likely see a sharp upswing over the next five years. Investment is entering a broader range of sectors and leading companies in both countries to set their sights on global expansion. Given the size and growth rates of the two economies, corporate leaders from each country have realized that a leading market position in the other economy is critical to pursuing global ambitions.



Larger companies in both countries are increasingly acquiring third-country companies that already have a presence in China and India. As more third-country acquisitions materialize, investment linkages between India and China will deepen.



Chinese capital could also help India accelerate its infrastructure revolution. China has an abundance of capital, and over the next 10 years, Indian projects will provide plenty of opportunities.



The author is an India-born Shanghai-based international business consultant. He can be reached at ishujain@163.com. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn