UN opens crunch Cyprus meeting

Envoy claims deal to solve island’s division ‘within reach’

UN chief Antonio Guterres opened a crunch conference Thursday aimed at ending decades of division in Cyprus, billed as the "very last chance" to solve one of the world's longest-running political crises.



Guterres was on his first foreign trip as UN chief in a bid to achieve a breakthrough at the Geneva summit that also involves rival Cypriot sides as well as Greece, Turkey and former colonial power Britain.



The eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.



Thursday's multi-party talks follow three days of negotiation between rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders aimed at forging a united, two-zone federation. The intra-Cypriot talks have focused on thorny domestic issues such as territory and what a unified government might look like.



UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide has called this week "the moment of truth" and insisted that a deal to solve the division was within reach.



In a crucial step, Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci late Wednesday exchanged maps detailing their visions of how internal boundaries should be redrawn.



Turkish Cypriot leaders have agreed in principle to return some of the land they have controlled since 1974.



Greek Cypriot government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said that the map presented was "within the framework" agreed during previous negotiations that foresee the Turkish Cypriot zone amounting to a maximum of 29.2 percent of the island.



"We consider it as a particularly positive development," Christodoulides said while noting that disputes remain and a final map has not been agreed.



British foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu were all on hand representing Cyprus's so-called "guarantor powers."



Under a 1959 treaty, those nations were allowed to intervene to defend the island's sovereign integrity, which Ankara used to justify its invasion.



Any peace deal will likely include significant changes to or even the elimination of the guarantor power arrangement.



In a statement before arriving in Geneva, Johnson said Britain was ready to help solve the Cyprus problem "in any way it can," applauding the "courage and commitment that has been shown by both sides."





