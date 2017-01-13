CENTCOM tweet riles Turkey over Kurd fighters

A tweet sent by US Central Command insisting its Kurdish allies in the fight against IS in Syria are not linked to outlawed militants in Turkey whipped up a storm Thursday, with Ankara asking if Washington had "lost its senses."
Relations between the US and Turkey have become increasingly bitter in the last month, with Ankara expressing hope of a "new chapter" under President-elect Donald Trump
Turkey argues the Kurdish fighters backed by Washington in the fight against Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria are a branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), while Washington insists they are part of a legitimate multi-ethnic opposition group called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
"SDF confirms that it has no affiliation or ties to PKK," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Twitter. It posted a copy of an SDF statement saying it was made up of Arab, Turkic and Assyrian as well as Kurdish factions.
But analysts see the SDF as dominated by the Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls the YPG a "terror group" over links to the PKK.
"Is this a joke or @CENTCOM has lost its senses? Do you believe anyone will buy this? The US must stop trying to legitimise a terrorist group," Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.
"America's friends and allies are watching closely to gauge how America will reposition itself globally once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.