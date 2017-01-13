Messi fires Barca into cup last eight

Lionel Messi (right) of Barcelona is brought down by Mikel San Jose of Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: CFP

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as holders Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday to overturn a deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarterfinals of the King's Cup.A Luis Suarez volley put Barca ahead in the 35th minute while Brazil international Neymar earned and converted a penalty three minutes into the second half to score his first goal since October to put Barca in front in the tie after losing the first leg 2-1.Athletic responded immediately though, substitute defender Gorka Elustondo crossing for Barcelona-born Enric Saborit to head home in the 51st minute. The goal emboldened the visitors for a 10-minute spell but Barca withstood the pressure.Messi had squandered two free kicks in the first half but avoided the possibility of extra time and penalties by curling a dead ball in off the post in the 79th minute, his second set-piece goal in four days.The Nou Camp exploded with rage on Wednesday when Neymar was harshly ruled offside as he squared for Suarez to find the net.Barca channeled their sense of injustice to craft a brilliant opening goal, ­however, Messi wriggling free of two players in midfield to slip the ball to ­Neymar who turned his marker and crossed for Suarez to acrobatically volley home.Barca struck again at the start of the second half when Neymar cut into the area from the left and danced past one defender before falling over the body of Eneko Boveda and winning a penalty.Neymar hit the post later as Athletic grew tired and the Basques were condemned to another cup defeat at the hands of Barcelona, who beat them in the final in 2009, 2012 and 2015 and sent them packing in the last eight last season.