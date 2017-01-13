So-called fans are devaluing the FA Cup

Last weekend's FA Cup Third Round Proper resulted in a lot of discussion about whether those involved take the competition seriously enough. Liver­pool manager Juergen Klopp came under fire for picking the club's youngest-ever lineup and failing to see off League Two (fourth tier) side Plymouth Argyle at Anfield, while Bournemouth's Eddie Howe was a target for ringing 11 changes and subsequently losing 3-0 away to League One's Millwall.



Picking "weakened" lineups really gets people up in arms when it comes to the subject of "devaluing the FA Cup," but the approach by both managers was understandable ­- and, make no mistake, both put out teams that they thought would progress. That they were let down by their charges is moot, at least in the eyes of their ­detractors



Klopp opted to let youth teamers get valuable experience, while Howe will have expected more from his fringe players. Realistically, Liverpool had a semifinal in the League Cup to play on Wednesday - which they lost to Southampton - while Howe, who admitted that his decision backfired, said his "hands were tied" in resting his best players for the Premier League.



At boardroom level that's the priority. Every finish above relegation in the Premier League is more lucrative than winning the cup itself and these increase the higher you go up the table. Wigan Athletic's relegation during the 2012-13 season when they won the cup is taken as a warning.



But at least Wigan won: Middlesbrough were famously relegated in the season that they reached and lost their only FA Cup final. That was 20 years ago and the cold financial reality of soccer has only become more stark since, but if you ask fans of either side, they wouldn't trade their day at Wembley for survival.



The irony is that the bigger clubs are the ones that can ­afford to take the competition seriously and they tend to. Since 1992 only Everton (1995), Portsmouth (2008) and Wigan (2013) have broken the cup ­cartel of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.



Clearly the big clubs are up for the cup. A look at Manchester United's players celebrating victory last season - their first in 12 years - showed that. Similarly, managers know that CVs only become glittering with trophies, so who is it that doesn't care about the FA Cup?



Sadly, it seems to be the armchair fans and Twitterati who consider a top-four finish in the Premier League as a ­greater prize than lifting the cup. They're wrong. The hope of a day out at Wembley in May is what soccer is all about, not net spend, the Champions League places and a share of the TV rights.



Plenty of people still know this - the under-fire managers chief among them. Howe said Bournemouth would "love to win the FA Cup" while Klopp said his team "will try everything to win it." That didn't work out this weekend, but those bemoaning their efforts would do well to remember that not winning the cup is the reality for all but one club this season and every other.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

