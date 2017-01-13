McIlroy trails by one after 1st-round 67

Several good second-nine recoveries saw world No.2 Rory McIlroy fire a first-round 67 in the South African Open in Johannesburg on Thursday to trail early leader Trevor Fisher junior by one shot.



Experimenting with clubs from three manufacturers after previous supplier Nike withdrew from the market, the Irishman struggled off the tee as his round drew to a close.



Wayward drives found the rough on his final three holes, but McIlroy showed his class with superb recovery shots.



He scrambled pars at seven and nine - the Irishman played the back nine first - and birdied eight for a five-under round and a satisfactory seasonal debut.



When the four-time major winner last changed clubs, to sign a multimillion dollar deal with Nike four years ago, he initially battled to adapt.



"I was a bit adventurous on my second nine," admitted the 27-year-old, who hopes to ­replace Australian Jason Day at the top of ranking by the end of January. "As my round drew to a close, I had to scramble on a few holes and did my bit by salvaging some pars."



McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his new clubs after a seven-birdie, two-bogey round over a 6,942-meter parkland course packed with water hazards.



"It is nice to card a 67 in my first competitive round with new clubs. I am sure I will become accustomed to them. There will be some chopping and changing as time goes by."



After four pars from 10, the relaxed Irishman collected four consecutive birdies before completing his first nine with another par.



His second nine had a roller-coaster feel as he picked up another birdie and bogeyed two straight par-fours before making two more birdies.



