Chargers to move to LA: report

The San Diego Chargers are finalizing plans to relocate up the road where they would become the second National Football League team in the Los Angeles area, ESPN reported late Wednesday.



According to the American sports cable network, the Chargers are set to make an announcement on Thursday.



The move would mean that after 21 years with no NFL teams, LA would get its second team in a span of 12 months.



On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Chargers' option to relocate would be extended until Tuesday.



The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles a year ago, and they would share their a future stadium in south central Los Angeles with the Chargers.



Nothing is official as the report said the team has yet to file the paperwork with the league.

