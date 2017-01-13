Exeter sign flanker Kvesic

Exeter on Thursday announced the signing of England flanker Matt Kvesic on a three-year contract from their English Premiership rivals Gloucester.



Kvesic, 24, will move to Sandy Park in time for the beginning of next season after four years at Kingsholm.



He has been capped three times by England, his most recent appearance coming against Wales at Twickenham in May.



"He is very hard-working ... and we feel he has also got a good deal of development in him," Exeter head coach Rob Baxter said.





