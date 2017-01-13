One killed, 8 injured in central China viaduct collapse

One was killed and eight others were injured after part of an old viaduct in central China's Zhengzhou city collapsed Thursday evening, hitting a bus. The accident happened at around 8:50 pm when workers were demolishing the ramp section of the old viaduct at a crossroad.



The bus was hit in the front. A 66-year-old retired railway worker was killed. Two of the eight injured were in serious condition.



The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

