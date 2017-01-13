Hackers behind US cyber attacks hard to trace: Russian cyber security firm

Washington's allegations that Russia was behind the cyber attacks against the United States may be difficult to prove due to the sophisticated technologies used by the hackers, experts in Moscow believe.
"To determine who is behind the attacks in cyberspace is extremely difficult," Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab has said in a statement.
"The intentional use of false marks designed to lead researchers away from the right track only complicates this task," the company said, commenting on alleged attacks by cyber-espionage groups Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear.
According to Kaspersky, it is very difficult to track down hackers like Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, which are said to have attacked the US Democratic Party network to influence the presidential elections.
Fancy Bear also allegedly hacked into the athlete management system of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and in September 2016 published private certificates that allow a number of athletes to use medication on the agency's prohibited substances list because of an illness or condition.
The attack on WADA came after a group of Russian athletes were barred from the Rio Olympic Games over doping charges.
The outgoing Obama administration believes the Russian government sponsored the cyber attacks to secure the victory of Donald Trump
, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement.
Since last October, the US intelligence community has accused Russians of being responsible for the hacking that led to the leaking of damaging materials which dogged Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton till Election Day.
On Friday, US intelligence released a report, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering "an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election."
Moscow on Monday refuted accusations of Russia's involvement in cyber attacks during the US 2016 election, saying it was a "tiresome witch-hunt."
US President-elect Trump said Wednesday "I think it was Russia" behind the cyber attacks targeting the 2016 US presidential election.
The United States has sanctioned Russian individuals and entities and expelled diplomats in retaliation.