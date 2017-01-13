Amazon to add over 100,000 jobs in US over 18 months

Amazon.com, Inc. said Thursday it plans to create an additional 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs in the United States over the next 18 months.



The electronic commerce and cloud computing company based in Seattle, Washington, said these new job opportunities are for people all types of experience, education and skill levels and many will be at its new fulfillment centers that are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and other states across the country.



"Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it's created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley -- they're in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Founded in July 5, 1994, by Jeff Bezos, Amazon is now the largest Internet-based retailer in the world by total sales with about 268,900 employees around the world as of July 2016.



In a press release, the company said it created over 150,000 jobs in the United States over the past five years, growing its workforce from 30,000 employees in 2011 to over 180,000 at the end of 2016.

