US ends "wet-foot/dry-foot" policy for Cuban immigrants

US President Barack Obama said Thursday that the US is ending a longstanding policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the US without visas.



Known as "wet-foot/dry-foot" policy, the special US immigration policy for Cuba has been in place for more than 20 years.



"By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries," Obama said in a statement.