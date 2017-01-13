British PM to outline Brexit strategy on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to give details on Tuesday about her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union.
A Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed to Xinhua on Thursday night that May will deliver a speech to set out more on the government's Brexit
plans.
No details have been released by Number 10 on how much of the strategy will be outlined by May.
The prime minister has resisted calls from opposition MPs as well as some of her own pro-remain Conservative MPs to spell out her demands to parliament.
Apart from saying "Brexit means Brexit" and that Britain will negotiate the best possible deal with Brussels, little has been said about what Britain will seek in its post-Brexit relationship with its EU neighboring countries.
Last week she indicated that details of her strategy would be given "within weeks", so the confirmation that she has set Tuesday as her chosen day came as a surprise.
May has already said she aims to trigger Article 50 process by the end of March to start a two-year negotiating period with the EU.
May's official spokeswoman said: "She will be making a speech on Tuesday, setting out more on our approach to Brexit, as part of preparing for the negotiations and in line with our approach for global Britain and continuing to be an outward-looking nation."