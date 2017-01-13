Nigeria to adhere to "One-China" policy: spokesperson

Nigeria recognizes and will adhere to the "One-China" policy, a presidential spokesperson said Thursday.



In a statement made available to Xinhua in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, said nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship.



According to him, media reports to the effect that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan, is incorrect and misleading.



The spokesperson added that the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.



"Taiwan Trade Office is Taiwan's only representation in Nigeria and Nigeria's Trade Office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan," he said.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the One-China position reaffirmed by the Nigerian government is commendable.



This puts a stop to the back door activities of Taiwan in Nigeria to gain legitimacy, the Senator said in a statement.

