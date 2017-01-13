EU disburses nearly 800 mln USD in 2016 for refugees in Turkey

The European Union disbursed 748 million euros (796 US dollars) to support Syrian refugees and hosting communities in Turkey last year, official data revealed on Thursday.



The aid came under a legal framework -- Facility for Refugee in Turkey -- which was launched in November of 2015 to address the most critical needs of Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey.



The Facility started to provide grants and other financial support as of January 1, 2016, with a budget of 3 billion euros for 2016 and 2017.



Of the overall 3 billion euros, half has been contracted in less than ten months, the European Commission reported at a meeting attended by representatives from EU member states and Turkey.



The Commission added that contracts have been signed for 37 projects worth 1.45 billion euros, out of which 748 million euros has been disbursed.



"The EU continues to deliver on its commitment to provide massive support to Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey," said Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.



Most recently, contracts worth over 200 million euros were signed to boost education infrastructure, build and equip schools and to facilitate access to schooling for refugee children, Hann said.



"The EU thus provides the most vulnerable refugees with the chance for a better life in Turkey," he added.



The Facility supports the implementation of the EU-Turkey deal to stem the influx of refugees into Europe.

