10 killed in bombing in Syrian capital

At least 10 people were killed and 17 others wounded on Thursday by a suicide bombing in the Kafarsuseh neighborhood in the capital Damascus, a military source told Xinhua.



Two suicide bombers were haunted down by the authorities before detonating their explosive belts near the Muhafaza sport club in Kafarsuseh west of Damascus, said the source, on condition of anonymity.



Meanwhile, the state TV aired footage of the blast site, showing bloodstained walls, and charred car cases as a number of policemen holding their rifles roaming the area.



The explosion comes as the Syrian army and allied Shiite fighters are so close to capture the Barada Valley region northwest of Damascus, in a bid to secure the Ain Fijeh springs, the main water source feeding the capital.

