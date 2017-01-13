Merkel receives honorary doctorate from 2 Belgian universities

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the honorary title of "Doctor honoris causa" from two Belgian universities here on Thursday.



Through this honorary title, the universities of Louvain and Ghent said they wished to reward Angela Merkel for "her diplomatic and political efforts aimed at strengthening Europe's political power and defending the values that enable our continent to find unity in diversity."



According to the rectors of the two Belgian universities, "the great figures do not generally do great deeds, but they do little things that have great consequences."



In her speech, the German Chancellor invited young people to take advantage of Erasmus programs, an exchange program between universities and European schools.



"Be curious, connected, ambitious, open to the rest of the world, and we have already achieved great things in Europe," she said.



Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Flemish Minister-President Geert Bourgeois were also present at the ceremony.

