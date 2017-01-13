Prosecutions being considered in Britain's worst ever football tragedy

Prosecutions arising from Britain's worst ever football tragedy are being considered against 23 individuals and organisations, it was announced Thursday.



The tragedy at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989 led to the deaths of 96 fans of Liverpool FC who died during a crowd crush at a cup semi-final game.



The IPPC and an investigation team known as Operation Resolve said in a joint statement Thursday it had passed files on 23 people and organisations to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).



Prosecutors at the CPS will now study the files to decide whether criminal charges should be brought against individuals or organisations.



The announcement did not identify any of the 23 individuals or organisations but its expected decisions on any criminal proceedings may be announced within three to six months.



The statement said that of the 23 referred cases, 15 suspects relate to Operation Resolve's investigation into the causes of the disaster. The potential offences for consideration include gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office and offences under the Safety of Sports Ground Act 1975 and Health and Safety at Work legislation.



A further eight individuals relate to the IPCC's independent investigation into both South Yorkshire Police and West Midlands Police and an alleged cover-up of the disaster. The potential offences for consideration include perverting the course of justice, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in public office.



Following a long-running campaign by families of the Liverpool fans killed or injured, new inquests were held into the deaths. An inquest jury last April concluded that the 96 fans had been unlawfully killed. The jury also exonerated Liverpool fans of any blame for what happened at Hillsborough.

