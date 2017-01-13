Political advisors discuss development of Chinese traditional brands

China's political advisors on Thursday discussed protection and promotion of Chinese time-honored brands during a bi-weekly consultation session.
Members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee agreed time-honored brands are the true embodiment of Chinese traditional commercial culture, which need protection and guidance.
The political advisors suggested that legal protection on these brands should be strengthened, cracking down on infringement and counterfeit.
They suggested that while the brands' cultural elements should faithfully pass on, innovation is be indispensable to their competitiveness.
Those state-run companies which own traditional brands should duly implement reforms based on diversified ownership and modern corporate systems, so as to inject further vitality into the brands, the advisors said. Yu Zhengsheng
, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the seminar and gave a speech at the event.