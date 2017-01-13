Dinosaur models seen in Bangkok before Thai Children's Day
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/13 8:46:03
Photo taken on Jan. 12, 2017 shows two dinosaur models in front of the Thai Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2017. Life-size dinosaur models have been temporarily installed on the grounds of the Thai Government House ahead of the Thai Children's Day, when kids and parents are allowed to visit the building complex. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
