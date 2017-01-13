Spring Festival travel rush to begin on Jan. 13

Passengers wait for the train in Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2017, ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush. Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, will fall on Jan. 28 this year. The travel rush, also known as "Chunyun", will begin on Jan. 13 and last until Feb. 21. Spring Festival is the country's most important family holiday, with hundreds of millions of people heading for their hometowns, which puts huge stress on the transport system. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)