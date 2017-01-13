500,000 kinds of books displayed at 2017 Beijing Book Fair
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/13 8:55:43
People walk past an exhibition stand during the 2017 Beijing Book Fair at the old hall of China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2017. A total of 737 exhibitors participated in the fair and displayed 500,000 kinds of books. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)
