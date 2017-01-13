S. Korea's central bank freezes interest rates at 1.25 pct

South Korea's central bank on Friday froze its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.25 percent.



The Bank of Korea (BOK) refrained from altering the seven-day repurchase rate for seven months in a row since it cut the rate by a quarter percentage point in June last year.



It was in line with market expectations. According to a Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA) poll of 200 fixed-income experts, 100 percent predicted the rate freeze in the first month of this year.

