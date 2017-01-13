Passion for dough figures lasts 29 years

Craftsman Chen Huiping makes a dough figurine at his home in Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Chen has been committed to dough figurine making for 29 years and has also tried be innovative with the craft. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Dough figures, made by Chen Huiping, depict four main characters in the Chinese classical novel Journey to the West, at Chen’s home in Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Chen has been committed to dough figurine making for 29 years and has also tried be innovative with the craft. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

