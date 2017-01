PLA Navy commissions latest electronic reconnaissance ship

The newly commissioned electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Hull 856) berths at a naval port in Qingdao, north China’s Shandong province, on January 10, 2017. (Photo/China Military Online)

A commissioning ceremony for the new type electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Hull 856) is held at a naval port in Qingdao, north China’s Shandong province, on January 10, 2017. (Photo/China Military Online)

