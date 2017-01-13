Photographer captures amazing nature moments in China

A sunset over Sertar County in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The county is home to the Larung Gar Buddhist Institute, the largest Tibetan Buddhist institute in the world. (Source: ecns.cn)

Mulan Paddock in Weichang Manchu and Mongolian Autonomous County of Chengde City, Hebei Province. It is one of the few natural grassland resorts in Hebei.(Source: ecns.cn)

Snowcapped peaks are reflected in water in Daocheng County, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The county has three mountains sacred in Tibetan Buddhism. (Source: ecns.cn)

The Sichuan-Tibet Highway, part of China's National Highway 318 (G318), passes through mountains more than 5,000 meters high and offers great views of snowy mountains, grasslands, valleys and rivers along its length. (Source: ecns.cn)

