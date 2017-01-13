Hollande applauds stable China-France ties

French President Francois Hollande hailed the stable relationship between China and France in his speech to the diplomatic corps in Paris Thousday.



The momentum came after the bilateral ties had ridden out the upheavals a few years ago, and "the efforts of all have allowed us to strengthen our ties with this great country," Hollande said.



China-France ties have been consolidated especially since 2014, when the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, added Holland.



"We have been able to accompany China on the international scene, and it has played a major role in the fight against climate change," he said.



Hollande also stressed that France intends to strengthen ties with all the countries in the Asia-Pacific.

