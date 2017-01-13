China's trade surplus down 9.1 pct in 2016

China's foreign trade surplus narrowed to 3.35 trillion yuan (about 486 billion US dollars) in 2016, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed Friday.



The country's exports in yuan-denominated terms dropped 2 percent to 13.84 trillion yuan year on year in 2016, while imports rose 0.6 percent from the 2015 level to 10.49 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.



The total export and import value decreased 0.9 percent year on year to 24.33 trillion yuan.

